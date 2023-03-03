Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Luminar Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 158,735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,200 put options.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng bought 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

