Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZM. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

