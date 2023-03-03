Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.