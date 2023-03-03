Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.
ZM stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
