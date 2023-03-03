BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $205.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

Workday Trading Up 2.2 %

WDAY opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average is $162.31. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $233,538.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

