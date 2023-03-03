Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

