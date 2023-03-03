DA Davidson Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.72.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

