Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZM. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.60.

ZM opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

