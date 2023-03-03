Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Progyny Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Progyny has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 390.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

