DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 168.7% in February

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
DTS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTSOF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $21.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded DTS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
DTS Company Profile
DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.
