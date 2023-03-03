BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in February

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BioSyent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. BioSyent has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.93.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.