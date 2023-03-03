County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

County Line Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CYLC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

