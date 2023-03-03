County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
County Line Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CYLC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. County Line Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
County Line Energy Company Profile
