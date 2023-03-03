Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Increases By 169.8%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the January 31st total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

