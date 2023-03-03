Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$3.65 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.79.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.95.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.