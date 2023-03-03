SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$22.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
SSR Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SSRM opened at C$18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.87. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.02.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
