TD Securities Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$53.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott stock opened at C$49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.61. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$41.60 and a 12 month high of C$71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.