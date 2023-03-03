Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.80.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.03.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.