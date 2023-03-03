PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.5 %
PHX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.31.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
