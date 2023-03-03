PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.5 %

PHX stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.31.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

About PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares in the company, valued at C$3,074,181.93. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total value of C$200,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 383,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,074,181.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.73, for a total transaction of C$38,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,772,751. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,308 shares of company stock worth $15,835 and have sold 48,887 shares worth $383,995. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.