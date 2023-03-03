Jefferies Financial Group Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$1.80

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.03.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26.
About Organigram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.