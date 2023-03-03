Jefferies Financial Group Trims Organigram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$1.80

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.03.

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26.

About Organigram

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$43.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.43 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.03296 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

