Royal Bank of Canada Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$41.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.21.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$899.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$20.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Gilbert sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$66,329.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$535,945.08. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

