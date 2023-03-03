C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, a growth of 180.7% from the January 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
C3.ai Trading Up 2.8 %
AI opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.39.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in C3.ai by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
