Head to Head Comparison: Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) & Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) and Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingles Markets and Kesko Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $5.68 billion 0.31 $272.76 million $14.52 6.35 Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.81 13.44

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kesko Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ingles Markets and Kesko Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Kesko Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 4.77% 22.55% 12.29% Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ingles Markets pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Kesko Oyj on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products. The perishables products include meat, produce, deli, and bakery. The Others consists of fluid dairy operations and shopping center rentals. The company was founded by Robert P. Ingle in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, NC.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

