Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bluejay Diagnostics and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Spectral Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.56 Spectral Medical $1.64 million 39.08 -$7.01 million ($0.04) -5.75

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59% Spectral Medical -680.43% -2,155.87% -143.90%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc., Dialco Medical Inc., and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc. segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents. The Dialco Medical Inc. segment is in charge of seeking U.S. FDA clearance for DIMI in-home use and commercializing products for the RTT market. The Corporate segment represents centralized costs associated with the company’s office and costs of being a public reporting entity. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

