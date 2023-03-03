BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the January 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 314,363 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

