Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Short Interest Update

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the January 31st total of 593,600 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of ITGR opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integer by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,381,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

