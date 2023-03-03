Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,760

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,012.68 ($24.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,271.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,833.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,587.16. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,037 ($24.58).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

