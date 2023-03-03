Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 192.8% in February

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

