Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) versus Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Financial Survey

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) and Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peyto Exploration & Development and Harbour Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peyto Exploration & Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus price target of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Peyto Exploration & Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Peyto Exploration & Development is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Peyto Exploration & Development pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Harbour Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Peyto Exploration & Development pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harbour Energy pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Peyto Exploration & Development and Harbour Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A $1.52 6.08 Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 8.61

Peyto Exploration & Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harbour Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Peyto Exploration & Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Harbour Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peyto Exploration & Development and Harbour Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peyto Exploration & Development N/A N/A N/A Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peyto Exploration & Development beats Harbour Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and related activities. It operates through North Sea and International segments. The North Sea segment includes the UK and Norwegian Continental Shelves. The International segment focuses in the s Indonesia, Vietnam and Mexico. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.