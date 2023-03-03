Head to Head Comparison: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $96.22 million 3.16 $24.36 million $4.34 12.42 Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.38 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.28

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Sunlight Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.24%. Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 150.68%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 25.32% 14.81% 1.07% Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19%

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

