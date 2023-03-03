Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 190.9% in February

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.