John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

JHS stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4,983.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

