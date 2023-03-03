Head to Head Analysis: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WOWI and Super League Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Super League Gaming has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.18%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

This table compares WOWI and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.91 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.29

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Risk and Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -24.72, indicating that its share price is 2,572% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

