Head-To-Head Survey: GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) versus Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -229.90% -44.28% -34.31% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $73.39 million 6.26 -$32.41 million ($0.84) -2.73 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.86 $1.92 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Butterfly Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Butterfly Network and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 2 0 3.00 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.68%. GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than GE HealthCare Technologies.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions, to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as clinical support and services. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

