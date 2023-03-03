Reviewing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 7.99, suggesting that its share price is 699% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $1.86 million N/A N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.40 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media -30,565.53% -13.23% -4,990.53% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for All For One Media and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment beats All For One Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

