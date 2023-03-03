Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.86 ($8.60).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INF shares. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 765 ($9.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.24) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.84) to GBX 750 ($9.05) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

LON:INF opened at GBX 669.36 ($8.08) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 488 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 695.40 ($8.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4,482.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 656.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 599.89.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

