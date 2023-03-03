SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.30).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.08) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.02) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.14) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,726.50 ($20.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,721.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,681.13. The stock has a market cap of £18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($16.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 9,081.63%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

