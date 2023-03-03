SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $17.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SLM stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SLM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SLM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

