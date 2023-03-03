Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$69.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.30 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2228844 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Articles

