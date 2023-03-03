HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.89 ($8.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBA opened at GBX 619.04 ($7.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.99. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89). The stock has a market cap of £123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,263.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

