MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,357,245. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

