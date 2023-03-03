Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market cap of C$639.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

