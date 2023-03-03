Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after buying an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,150,000 after acquiring an additional 162,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after purchasing an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.62. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.