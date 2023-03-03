Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $256.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,947,000 after acquiring an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,280,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

