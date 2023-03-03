Rosenblatt Securities Increases Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.
Shares of LYV opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13 and a beta of 1.31.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
