The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target to $6.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.