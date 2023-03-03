EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $6.85 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

