EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $6.85 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
