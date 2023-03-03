Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. SVB Securities cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.00% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

