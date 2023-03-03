Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT Raised to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %

Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In other news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,833 shares of company stock worth $8,309,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

