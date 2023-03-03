Cowen Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $63.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.