Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.