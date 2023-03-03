Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
