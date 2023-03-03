Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NanoXplore Stock Performance

Shares of GRA opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$5.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

